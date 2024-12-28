Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.34 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 427.50 ($5.38). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.35), with a volume of 29,237 shares changing hands.

Tristel Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 410.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 431.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of £202.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3,269.23 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 8.28 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Tristel’s previous dividend of $5.24. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.