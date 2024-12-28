Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.90. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 189,883 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

