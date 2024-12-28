Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.38. Alpha Services and shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,220 shares traded.

Alpha Services and Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Further Reading

