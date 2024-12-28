Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 90.96 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 92.33 ($1.16). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,485 shares changing hands.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.02.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.