NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and traded as high as $8.35. NL Industries shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 68,531 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NL Industries from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NL Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $389.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,964,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NL Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 155,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NL Industries by 59.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 42.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

