Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.16 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 2.24 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,370,000 shares trading hands.
Eurasia Mining Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of £64.06 million, a P/E ratio of -210.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 2.80.
Eurasia Mining Company Profile
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
