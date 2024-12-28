Robinson (LON:RBN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.55 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.29). Robinson shares last traded at GBX 104.95 ($1.32), with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.
Robinson Trading Up 2.4 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 107.55. The stock has a market cap of £17.58 million, a PE ratio of 3,498.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.32.
About Robinson
Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.
