Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.24 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 35,723,137 shares traded.
Global Petroleum Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £12.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.75.
About Global Petroleum
Global Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas, upstream exploration company presently focused on Africa and the Mediterranean. The Company’s principal assets are two exploration blocks located offshore Namibia. Its primary listing is on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) with a secondary listing on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Petroleum
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.