QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and traded as high as $34.00. QNB shares last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 2,487 shares traded.

QNB Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.51.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter. QNB had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. QNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

