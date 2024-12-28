Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.86 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 123 ($1.55). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 123 ($1.55), with a volume of 13,534 shares trading hands.

Redcentric Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £195.14 million, a PE ratio of -6,150.00 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.57.

Redcentric Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Redcentric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20,000.00%.

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services for public and private sector in the United Kingdom. It offers connectivity, software-defined wide area network (WAN), local area network (LAN), managed WAN and LAN, secure remote access, network connectivity options, secure remote and internet access, HSCN and public cloud connectivity, cellular MPLS primary and failover, WAN insight, and managed wireless networking services; and colocation, infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, platform as a service, digital transformation consultancy, modern workplace, managed public cloud, backup as a service, disaster recovery as a service, virtual desktops, full stack managed service, OS level managed service, e-commerce and SAP hybris, application modernisation and services experts, database administration, AI and machine learning, and cloud migration and consultancy services.

