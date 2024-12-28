ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.28. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 221,674 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 9.9 %

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of ClearSign Technologies worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.