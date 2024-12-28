Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 139.48 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 137 ($1.72). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.76), with a volume of 18,726 shares.

Headlam Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -933.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Headlam Group news, insider Robin George Williams bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £5,865 ($7,380.14). Also, insider Jemima Bird purchased 7,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £11,285.19 ($14,200.57). 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam is the UK’s leading floorcovering distributor. Operating for over 30 years, the Company has expanded to a network of c. 2,030 people, 17 distribution branches, and 76 trade counters.

The Company works with suppliers across the globe manufacturing the broadest range of products, and gives them a highly effective route to market, selling their products to the large and diverse trade customer base.

The Company has an extensive customer base spanning independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and house builders.

