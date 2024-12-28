Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.53 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.15). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,431,791 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.3 %
Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.
Primary Health Properties Company Profile
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
