Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.53 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 91.60 ($1.15). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,431,791 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 103 ($1.30) to GBX 110 ($1.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Primary Health Properties Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 94.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70,000.00%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.