Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.55. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 871,956 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARTW

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.