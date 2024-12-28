Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.59 ($5.29) and traded as high as GBX 426 ($5.36). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 421.50 ($5.30), with a volume of 43,576 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 380 ($4.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

About Oxford Biomedica

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.09 million, a PE ratio of -292.71 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 420.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 371.66.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

