City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 384.74 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 394.31 ($4.96). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.84), with a volume of 3,594 shares trading hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 384.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 375.65. The stock has a market cap of £188.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1,480.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

About City of London Investment Group

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

