SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

SMG Industries Stock Up 19,900.0 %

SMG Industries Company Profile

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

