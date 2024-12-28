Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,218 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,012,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 46.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FOR opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.72. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $551.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.76 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

