4,333 Shares in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,265,000 after buying an additional 150,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,219,000 after buying an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,792,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 43.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,392,000 after acquiring an additional 171,263 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $77.61 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. The trade was a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCBI. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

View Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.