8,576 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $1,931,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $36.51.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

