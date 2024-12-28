Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

