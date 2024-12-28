Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 3,080 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Doximity by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Stock Performance

DOCS stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.40. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.59.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

