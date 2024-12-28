Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 2,710.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hayward from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hayward from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Hayward Price Performance

HAYW stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $227.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,208,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,927.33. This represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,872.04. The trade was a 16.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

