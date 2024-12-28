Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arvinas worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,883,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after buying an additional 204,317 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 148.3% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,284,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 767,242 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 1.4% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,244,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 32.0% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 610,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 147,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARVN opened at $19.00 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

