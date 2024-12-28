AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AvidXchange by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AvidXchange by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,510 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $63,723.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 369,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,193.74. This represents a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 42,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $483,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,381,033 shares in the company, valued at $118,343,776.20. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,120 shares of company stock worth $980,407 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 517.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $13.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvidXchange from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

