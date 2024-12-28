Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 330 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $246,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 78,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $128.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.