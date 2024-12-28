35,886 Shares in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Grifols by 49.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 66.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grifols during the second quarter worth $89,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Grifols to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
Grifols Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of GRFS opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15.
Grifols Profile
Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.
