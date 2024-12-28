Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQE. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $96.39.
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
