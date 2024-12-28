Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases 1,971 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 662.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 81.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 15.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.39. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

