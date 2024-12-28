Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Aramark by 70.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,329,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,737 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,714,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,619,000 after acquiring an additional 896,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aramark by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,977,000 after acquiring an additional 720,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,105,000.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.63. Aramark has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Aramark had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.01%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARMK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

