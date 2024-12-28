Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 2,737 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth about $861,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,594,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 54,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $408.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

