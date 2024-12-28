Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 180 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

NYSE FND opened at $99.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.82. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FND. Mizuho increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.37.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

