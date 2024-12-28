Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMFL stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $439.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

