4,055 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 35.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 316.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 77,137 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 156.3% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Doerr, Jr. sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $729,537.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,227.09. This represents a 33.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 119,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $9,961,776.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,748,177.60. This represents a 26.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $94.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $670.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.45 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 73.99% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.85%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

