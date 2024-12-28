Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $163.76 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $173.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

