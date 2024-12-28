Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Toast by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,236,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,627,000 after purchasing an additional 406,686 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Toast by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Toast by 43.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Toast by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TOST stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.46, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.93.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $153,040.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,841,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,137,566.36. This represents a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $79,922.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 177,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,505.72. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,185,662 shares of company stock valued at $40,414,115. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.81.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

