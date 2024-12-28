Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,134 Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,407,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 8.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Avangrid during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Avangrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

