Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $68.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

