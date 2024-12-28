Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.54 Million Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 622,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 139.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ DFH opened at $23.19 on Friday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $986.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $500,156.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,956,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,721,453.38. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 10,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $353,160.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,667,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,118,148. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,706 shares of company stock worth $5,210,406. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

