Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 161,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.