United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNFI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Stock Performance
NYSE:UNFI opened at $26.91 on Friday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UNFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Natural Foods
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $200,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,617.80. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Natural Foods
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.