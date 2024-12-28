Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.57 on Friday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $996.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

