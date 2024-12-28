Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,164 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 319,065 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,298,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,952,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,922,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of IONS opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.
View Our Latest Research Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.