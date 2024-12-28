Sanctuary Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,112,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 935,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 481,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 472.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 409,938 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,058.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 375,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

