Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.33.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

