Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 859 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

XAR opened at $169.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $126.56 and a 52 week high of $177.27.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

