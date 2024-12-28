Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAPL. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 376.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $830.19 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.48. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 403.85%.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

