Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,427,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 117,863 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 4.6% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 5,940,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,603,000 after buying an additional 258,591 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,543,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after buying an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIP opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $808.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.34. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.06%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

