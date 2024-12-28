Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRT opened at $111.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Compass Point upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

