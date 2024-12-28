Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,776 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 604,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 87,881 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 56,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $905.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Par Pacific from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho cut Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Par Pacific

In other news, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,174.20. This represents a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

